FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brimstone says Sea Harvest entered into a bid implementation agreement with Mareterram
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 12:26 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Brimstone says Sea Harvest entered into a bid implementation agreement with Mareterram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Ltd has entered into a bid implementation agreement with Mareterram Ltd

* If all mareterram shareholders accept offer, Sea Harvest’s shareholding in Mareterram will increase from 19.9 pct to approx 59.6 pct.

* All directors of Mareterram have indicated that they intend to accept offer

* Sea Harvest will pay a cash consideration to Mareterram shareholders up to a maximum of AU$19.7 million or about 225.4 million rand

* Consideration will be settled by Sea Harvest by way of shareholder funding from Brimstone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.