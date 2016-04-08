FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax India agrees to invest in Sanmar Chemicals Group
April 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairfax India agrees to invest in Sanmar Chemicals Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax India agrees to invest in sanmar chemicals group

* Agreed to invest $300 million into sanmar chemicals group (“sanmar”), through a combination of equity and fixed income securities

* Fairfax India will acquire a 30% equity ownership in sanmar and also generate a fixed return on its investment

* Fairfax India will fund an initial tranche of $250 million upon closing of transaction

* Says first tranche is expected to be completed in q2 of 2016 upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent

* Second tranche of $50 million will be funded within 90 days thereafter by fairfax financial holdings limited or another investor

