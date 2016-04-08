FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bankinter expects to grant 700 mln euros in new credit in Portugal in 2016
April 8, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bankinter expects to grant 700 mln euros in new credit in Portugal in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Bankinter SA :

* Expects to repeat the Group’s successful organic growth model in Portugal

* Plans to double its Portuguese business in three years and achieve 10 percent of the Premier and Private Banking market

* Plans to multiply in Portugal its Corporate Banking activity by four and its mortgages by seven

* In 2016 is looking for to attract 15,000 new customers, to grant 700 million euros ($796 million) of new credit and to increase customer resources by 900 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1UMY5gB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
