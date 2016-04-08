BRIEF-China Ceramics expects non-cash charge of US$ 65.3 mln for Q4, 2015

April 8 (Reuters) - China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China Ceramics announces Q4 asset impairment

* Expects to record a non-cash impairment charge of rmb 421.6 million ( us$ 65.3 million) for q4 related to non-current assets at its Hengda, Hengdali production facilities

* “impairment of non-current assets is attributable to challenging market conditions in china which are expected to result in a contraction in demand”

* Q4 revenue and gross profit will be generally in line with previously discussed outlook

* Q4 earnings will be negatively impacted by this non-recurring, non-cash charge.

* Anticipates that its Q4 revenue and gross profit will be generally in line with its previously discussed outlook

* Gross profit in Q4 will be slightly higher than indicated range of RMB 25 million to rmb 28 million ( us$ 3.8 million to us$ 4.3 million )

* Current backlog is an estimated RMB 66.8 million ( us$ 10.3 million ) compared to backlog of about RMB 137.0 million(us$ 22.1 million) as of Dec 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: