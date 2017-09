April 8 (Reuters) - Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA:

* Buys Variant sa for 37.7 million zlotys ($10.0 million)

* Variant to focus on servicing investment processes in real estate initiatives

* Variant informed about the planned transaction on Feb. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7726 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)