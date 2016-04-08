FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 8, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein's 2015 total compensation $22.6 mln vs $22.1 mln last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Says CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s compensation for 2015 was $22.6 million, including stock awards of $13.9 million

* CFO Harvey M. Schwartz 2015 total compensation of $20.5 million including stock awards of $12.7 million - SEC Filing

* Says President and COO Gary D. Cohn FY 2015 total compensation $20.6 million, including stock awards of $12.7 million

* CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s total compensation in 2014 was $22.1 million, that included $12.5 million in stock awards

* CFO Harvey M. Schwartz 2014 total compensation of $20.2 million including stock awards of $11.4 million - SEC Filing

* Says President and COO Gary D. Cohn FY 2014 total compensation was $18 million, that included stock awards of $11.4 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1VE65PP) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
