FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mannai Corporation completes first step of Gfi Informatique acquisition
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mannai Corporation completes first step of Gfi Informatique acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique SA :

* Completion of the first step of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in Gfi Informatique

* Mannai Corporation acquired from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan, through an off-market transaction, 16,659,885 shares in Gfi Informatique at a price per share of 8.50 euros ($9.70), representing c. 25 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique

* Mannai Corporation has announced that it will file with the French Autorite des marches financiers (the “AMF”) a simplified cash tender offer for Gfi Informatique’s shares at a price of 8.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.