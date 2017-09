April 8 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P revises Cape Verde sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is b

* S&P says outlook revision primarily reflects cape verde’s increasingly vulnerable fiscal position

* Says outlook revision also reflects modest economic growth forecasts

* Says Estimate Cape Verde's general government debt level increased to 120 percent of GDP at end 2015, significantly higher than previous forecast Source text: bit.ly/22i2B5z