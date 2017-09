April 8 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Halliburton at ‘A’; outlook revised to negative

* Negative outlook reflects uncertain outcome of DOJ lawsuit to block Halliburton’s pending acquisition of Baker Hughes

* Fitch believes that combined entities are likely to exhibit an 'A-' credit profile if acquisition is completed