BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling and Coca-Cola Company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement
April 8, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling and Coca-Cola Company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* On april 6, 2016, co, coca-cola company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement - sec filing

* Agreement regarding pricing of concentrate that co purchases from ccna to make sparkling beverages of coca-cola co

* From january 1, 2016 through december 31, 2016, pricing of concentrates for brands will be governed by agreement

* Agreement will not apply to concentrate that company purchases to manufacture finished goods for resale to ccna

* Agreement will not apply to authorized coca-cola bottlers that are not owned and controlled by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

