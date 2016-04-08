BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling and Coca-Cola Company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement

April 8 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* On april 6, 2016, co, coca-cola company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement - sec filing

* Agreement regarding pricing of concentrate that co purchases from ccna to make sparkling beverages of coca-cola co

* From january 1, 2016 through december 31, 2016, pricing of concentrates for brands will be governed by agreement

* Agreement will not apply to concentrate that company purchases to manufacture finished goods for resale to ccna

* Agreement will not apply to authorized coca-cola bottlers that are not owned and controlled by company