BRIEF-Teco Energy says International Centre For Settlement Of Investment Disputes Ad Hoc Committee issued decision in favor of Teco Guatemala Holdings

April 8 (Reuters) - Teco Energy Inc

* International centre for settlement of investment disputes ad hoc committee issued decision in favor of teco guatemala holdings

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee unanimously dismissed guatemala’s application for annulment of award

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee upheld original $21.1 million award, plus interest

* Icsid issued decision in annulment proceedings relating to arbitration claim of tgh against republic of guatemala