BRIEF-Teco Energy says International Centre For Settlement Of Investment Disputes Ad Hoc Committee issued decision in favor of Teco Guatemala Holdings
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teco Energy says International Centre For Settlement Of Investment Disputes Ad Hoc Committee issued decision in favor of Teco Guatemala Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Teco Energy Inc

* International centre for settlement of investment disputes ad hoc committee issued decision in favor of teco guatemala holdings

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee unanimously dismissed guatemala’s application for annulment of award

* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee upheld original $21.1 million award, plus interest

* Icsid issued decision in annulment proceedings relating to arbitration claim of tgh against republic of guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
