FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Terraform Power- DE Shaw Composite Holdings, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners filed complain against Co
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power- DE Shaw Composite Holdings, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners filed complain against Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc :

* Complaint filed by D.E. SHAW COMPOSITE HOLDINGS and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners Iv Lp in New York court against Terraform Power

* Complaint was filed in connection with purchase and sale agreement, dated as of November 17, 2014, for first wind acquisition

* “Terraform Power Llc and Terraform Power Inc believe that the lawsuit is without merit and plan to vigorously defend it”

* Complaint alleges that Sunedison owes plaintiffs about $231 million in earnout payments under agreement

* Complaint seeks declaratory judgment that co would be liable for accelerated earnout payment following any Sunedison bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1NePR8W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.