BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Royal Dutch Shell to Aa2 negative outlook
April 8, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Royal Dutch Shell to Aa2 negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s downgrades royal dutch shell to aa2; negative outlook

* Ratings downgrades and negative outlook reflect shell’s elevated leverage following the bg acquisition

* Under a low oil price scenario, we expect shell to generate negative free cash flow at least through 2017

* Downgrade of shell’s ratings is driven by expectations of negative free cash flow and weaker cash flow-based metrics at least through 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
