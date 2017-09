April 8 (Reuters) - DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $2 million versus $1.4 million

* Qtrly loss per basic share of $0.01

* For 2016, anticipate continued growth from Gillette, WY operation commercialization of linear electric submersible pump

* For 2016, anticipate continued growth from Gillette, WY operation commercialization of linear electric submersible pump

* Expects to realize savings in 2016 of $350 million as a result of closing karlington business