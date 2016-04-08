FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott and Starwood stockholders vote to approve merger
April 8, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marriott and Starwood stockholders vote to approve merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott and Starwood stockholders vote to approve merger

* Transaction remains on track to close mid-2016 pending completion of Starwood’s planned divestiture of its timeshare business

* Says holders of over 95 percent of Starwood shares voting at meeting voted in favor of a proposal to approve transaction

* Holders of over 97 percent of Marriott shares present, representing over 79 percent of shares, voted in favor of a proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

