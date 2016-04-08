BRIEF-Dbrs lowers trend on Spain to stable,confirms A (low) rating

April 8 (Reuters) - DBRS on Spain :

* DBRS lowers trend on spain to stable, confirms A (low) rating

* Change in trend reflects inability of main political parties to form a coalition government following general elections

* Has also confirmed the short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at R-1 (low) and confirmed the stable trend

* Net external liabilities remain high and leave Spain susceptible to shifts in investor sentiment

* Change in trend also reflects risk that new government, when established, will roll back labor market reforms, fiscal consolidation measures

* Spain's biggest near term challenge is fragmented political system,resulting policy uncertainty,especially how new government will reduce fiscal deficit