Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 8, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nippon paint increasing production of automotive coatings in emerging countries - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Paint Holdings Is Increasing Its Production Of Automotive Coatings In Emerging Countries - Nikkei

* In Mexico, Nippon Paint Aims To Have New Automotive Coatings, Water-Based Paints Plant In Service In Central State Of Guanajuato In 2017 - Nikkei

* Nippon Paint’s Existing Plant In Mexico Will Be Expanded To Give Co Capacity To Turn Out Enough Coatings For 1 Million Vehicles - Nikkei

* Nippon Paint's Investment In These Projects Will Total 2 Billion Yen ($18.4 Million) - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1qAG74D) Further company coverage:

