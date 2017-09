April 8 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P - Quiksilver Inc corporate credit rating raised to ‘B-’ from ‘D’ on emergence from bankruptcy; Outlook negative

* S&P - Negative outlook reflects opinion that credit metrics are elevated upon emergence from bankruptcy

* S&P - Ratings reflect Quiksilver's post-emergence capital structure that cancelled debt of about $600 million Source - bit.ly/1MkJO8e (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)