BRIEF-First NBC Bank says consolidated financial statements for years ended Dec. 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated

April 8 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Consolidated financial statements for years ended dec 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated and should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated financial statements for interim periods within years ended dec 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013 need to be restated

* Financial statements should be restated due to error in recognition of impairment of investment in tax credit entities