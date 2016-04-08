FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First NBC Bank says consolidated financial statements for years ended Dec. 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated
April 8, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First NBC Bank says consolidated financial statements for years ended Dec. 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Consolidated financial statements for years ended dec 31, 2014, 2013, 2012 need to be restated and should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated financial statements for interim periods within years ended dec 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013 need to be restated

* Financial statements should be restated due to error in recognition of impairment of investment in tax credit entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

