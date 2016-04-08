FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc files for IPO of up to $100 mln
April 8, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc

* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

* Have applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ global market under the trading symbol “VMET”

* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities and Needham & Co are underwriters to IPO

* IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

