BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Chevron to Aa2 stable outlook
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 8, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Chevron to Aa2 stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s downgrades chevron to aa2; stable outlook

* Downgrade of chevron to aa2 reflects expectations of negative free cash flow,rising debts levels caused by low oil prices in 2016 and 2017

* Downgrade of chevron’s senior unsecured ratings to aa2 driven by expectations for weak cash flow based leverage metrics through at least 2017

* Stable outlook reflects expectations that spending will decline over next 2 yrs as chevron’s costs realign with lower commodity prices Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

