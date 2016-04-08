BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Chevron to Aa2 stable outlook

April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s downgrades chevron to aa2; stable outlook

* Downgrade of chevron to aa2 reflects expectations of negative free cash flow,rising debts levels caused by low oil prices in 2016 and 2017

* Downgrade of chevron’s senior unsecured ratings to aa2 driven by expectations for weak cash flow based leverage metrics through at least 2017

* Stable outlook reflects expectations that spending will decline over next 2 yrs as chevron’s costs realign with lower commodity prices Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)