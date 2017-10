April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s confirms a2 rating of bp p.l.c; positive outlook

* Moody’s expects bp to generate negative free cash flow in 2016,2017, based on weak upstream pricing, flattish production outlook of 2.1 million boe/day

* Positive outlook reflects view that despite earnings weakness expected in 2016-2017, bp’s credit metrics compare well with higher rated peers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)