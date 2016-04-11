BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Regulatory hurdle may cut 2016 growth

April 11 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Says struggling to get approval for release of planned numbers triploid salmon to sea in 2016

* NRS was awarded nine green licenses in December 2014. One of the conditions of these licenses is the production of sterile salmon. NRS has chosen to use triploid salmon as sterile salmon

* Production of triploid salmon must have an exemption from the Aquaculture Operation Regulations. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (FSA) grants such exemptions

* NRS are in a process with the FSA for the approval of future smolt release. A consequence of not getting the permission to release all smolts, approved for production in freshwater plants, will result in lower growth than planned in 2016

* When the FSA has made a final decision on the release of smolts for 2016, NRS will return with more information about possible consequences