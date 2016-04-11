FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Regulatory hurdle may cut 2016 growth
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Regulatory hurdle may cut 2016 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Says struggling to get approval for release of planned numbers triploid salmon to sea in 2016

* NRS was awarded nine green licenses in December 2014. One of the conditions of these licenses is the production of sterile salmon. NRS has chosen to use triploid salmon as sterile salmon

* Production of triploid salmon must have an exemption from the Aquaculture Operation Regulations. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (FSA) grants such exemptions

* NRS are in a process with the FSA for the approval of future smolt release. A consequence of not getting the permission to release all smolts, approved for production in freshwater plants, will result in lower growth than planned in 2016

* When the FSA has made a final decision on the release of smolts for 2016, NRS will return with more information about possible consequences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.