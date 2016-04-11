FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rothesay Life's FY IFRS pretax profit rises 42 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rothesay Life's FY IFRS pretax profit rises 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Rothesay Life

* Generated record IFRS FY pre-tax profits of 347 mln stg, an increase of 42 pct

* Originated total new business volume of 3.5 bln stg, which included 1.2 bln stg of back-book reinsurance transactions

* Economic capital increased by 456 mln stg to 2 bln stg providing 191 pct coverage. Solvency II capital ratio of 158 pct

* Total benefit payments to policyholders of 902 mln stg in 2015 and the company now insures benefits for 227,160 individuals

* Assets under management increased 20 pct from 12.8 bln stg to 15.4 bln stg

* Market consistent embedded value (MCEV) of 1,445m stg, an increase of 19 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.