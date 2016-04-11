BRIEF-Rothesay Life's FY IFRS pretax profit rises 42 pct

April 11 (Reuters) - Rothesay Life

* Generated record IFRS FY pre-tax profits of 347 mln stg, an increase of 42 pct

* Originated total new business volume of 3.5 bln stg, which included 1.2 bln stg of back-book reinsurance transactions

* Economic capital increased by 456 mln stg to 2 bln stg providing 191 pct coverage. Solvency II capital ratio of 158 pct

* Total benefit payments to policyholders of 902 mln stg in 2015 and the company now insures benefits for 227,160 individuals

* Assets under management increased 20 pct from 12.8 bln stg to 15.4 bln stg

* Market consistent embedded value (MCEV) of 1,445m stg, an increase of 19 pct