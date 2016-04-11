FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebanken Sor: transactions in ongoing rights issue
April 11, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Sor: transactions in ongoing rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Sor :

* CEO Geir Bergskaug bought further 3,000 subscription rights in issue to average price of 8.9987 Norwegian crowns ($1.09)

* Overall, Bergskaug acquired 13,000 subscription rights and subscribed for 15,000 equity certificates in connection with the issue

* Vidar Blakseth, marketing manager, signed for 1,842 equity certificates in issue at subscription price of 55 crowns

* Based on exercised subscription rights, Blakseth will own 2,643 equity certificates in the bank after rights issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2270 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
