BRIEF-RBS says 2.3 billion stg tendered in debt securities

April 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Impact of recent liability management exercise

* Overall take up rate of tender offers was 43.5 pct with a total of 2.3 billion bln (equivalent) tendered.

* Upon settlement of tender offers RBSG Plc will recognise a loss of c. 66.1 million stg in its Q2 2016 results on a consolidated basis

* Completion of tender offers is expected to result in combined interest savings to RBSG Plc and RBS Plc of c.171.8 mln stg over life of relevant debt securities which have maturities falling between 2016 and 2025

* Initial loss will be off-set by interest savings over a period of c.2.3 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: