FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS says 2.3 billion stg tendered in debt securities
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RBS says 2.3 billion stg tendered in debt securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Impact of recent liability management exercise

* Overall take up rate of tender offers was 43.5 pct with a total of 2.3 billion bln (equivalent) tendered.

* Upon settlement of tender offers RBSG Plc will recognise a loss of c. 66.1 million stg in its Q2 2016 results on a consolidated basis

* Completion of tender offers is expected to result in combined interest savings to RBSG Plc and RBS Plc of c.171.8 mln stg over life of relevant debt securities which have maturities falling between 2016 and 2025

* Initial loss will be off-set by interest savings over a period of c.2.3 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.