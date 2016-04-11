FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Össur acquires Touch Bionics
April 11, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Össur acquires Touch Bionics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Ossur Hf :

* Signed an agreement to acquire Touch Bionics Limited, a provider of innovative upper limb prostheses and supporting services

* Purchase price is 27.5 million British pounds ($39 million)

* Touch Bionics has over 120 employees with operations in Scotland, Germany and United States

* Acquisition is completed as of today

* Acquisition does not affect existing share buyback program

* Synergies between operations of Össur and Touch Bionics are expected to be achieved over next 2-3 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

