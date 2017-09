April 11 (Reuters) - Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As

* Buys industrial-zoned real estate in Kocaeli for 5.6 million lira plus VAT

* Says the property has 7,172.82 square meters and 80 percent industrial-zoned

* Company acquires the property by offering a bid to Saving Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey’s (TMSF) tender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)