April 11 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA :

* FY 2015 revenue up 3 percent at 600 million Swiss francs ($630 million)

* FY 2015 EBITDA (+8 pct ; 162 million Swiss francs) EBIT (+11 pct ; 105 million Swiss francs)

* Expects full-year operating profits in 2016 in line with numbers reported for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1VLK4hZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) ($1 = 0.9525 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)