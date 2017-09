April 11 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* HNA makes a recommended all cash offer to acquire Gategroup

* Price of 53 Swiss francs ($55.65) per share

* Gategroup shareholders will receive previously proposed dividend of 0.30 francs per share for FY 2015

* Gategroup's board of directors unanimously supports public tender offer and recommends that shareholders accept offer