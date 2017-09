April 11 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA :

* FY net income group share EUR 1.3 million ($1.48 million) vs loss of EUR 0.4 million last year

* FY net consolidated sales at Dec. 31, 2015 of EUR 23 million, up 11%

* FY level of gross margin at 57% of sales

* Says confident to continue growth in 2016, accelerating increase in profit Source text: bit.ly/1MoNZQi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)