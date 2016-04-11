FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding appoints new board of directors
April 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding appoints new board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Appoints a new board of directors by electing three new members, would replace the seven current members, who have already announced that they will be stepping down when the transaction is completed

* Proposal is to elect Ulf Berg and Michael Bauer as representatives of EQT, as well as Thomas Geiser of the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation to the new three-person Kuoni Group Board of Directors

* Ulf Berg is additionally being proposed as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

