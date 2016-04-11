FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp and Kuwait's PIC evaluate world-scale integrated polypropylene facility in Alberta
April 11, 2016

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp and Kuwait's PIC evaluate world-scale integrated polypropylene facility in Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina pipeline corporation and Kuwait’s PIC evaluate world-scale integrated polypropylene facility in Alberta

* Project could consume approximately 35,000 barrels per day (“bpd”) of propane

* Project could produce up to 800,000 metric tonnes per year of polypropylene

* Polypropylene would be transported in a pellet form to markets across North America and internationally

* Final investment decision is expected to be made by middle of 2017

* Subject to regulatory, environmental and Pembina’s board of directors’ approval, project is expected to be in service by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

