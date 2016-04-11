BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics says implementing furloughs, unpaid time off, and voluntary leaves

April 11 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo Ceramics says implementing furloughs, unpaid time off, and voluntary leaves

* Carbo Ceramics says neither CEO’s employment contract nor any other employment agreement has been amended in connection with program

* Executive officers will voluntarily participate in one or more of programs

* Executive officers will see expected annualized reduction in monthly cash compensation in range of about 10 pct-30 pct Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1SJ56sN ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)