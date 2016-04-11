FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics says implementing furloughs, unpaid time off, and voluntary leaves
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics says implementing furloughs, unpaid time off, and voluntary leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo Ceramics says implementing furloughs, unpaid time off, and voluntary leaves

* Carbo Ceramics says neither CEO’s employment contract nor any other employment agreement has been amended in connection with program

* Executive officers will voluntarily participate in one or more of programs

* Executive officers will see expected annualized reduction in monthly cash compensation in range of about 10 pct-30 pct Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1SJ56sN ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
