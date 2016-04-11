BRIEF-Greybull Capital signs deal with Tata Steel to buy LPE division

April 11 (Reuters) - Greybull Capital LLP -

* Sale and purchase agreement signed with Tata Steel to acquire Long Products Europe

* Reached a binding agreement with Tata Steel to buy Long Products Europe (LPE) division based in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

* As part of the deal, Greybull is arranging a 400m pounds investment and financing package for the new business

* The deal is expected to complete within eight weeks

* Transaction includes the LPE steel works in Scunthorpe, two mills in Teesside, an engineering workshop in Workington and a design consultancy in York along with a mill in Hayange, France

* Search for a permanent CEO has started and an appointment will be made in due course.

* Existing management team will stay and run the business, implementing the plan that they have drawn up to return the company to profitability