BRIEF-Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson's cooperation with Senate Committee on aging
April 11, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson's cooperation with Senate Committee on aging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson’s cooperation with Senate Committee on aging

* “board has requested Mr. Pearson’s cooperation in connection with a subpoena for deposition from Senate Committee on aging”

* Board understands that Pearson is in dialogue with Senate Committee on aging regarding his deposition, discussions are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

