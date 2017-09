BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces reaffirmation of borrowing base

April 11 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces reaffirmation of borrowing base

* Callon petroleum co says lending group unanimously approved reaffirmation of company’s existing $300 million borrowing base

* All terms governing credit facility remained unchanged.