April 11 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo announces changes to management team

* Chief legal officer, John Ashburn , has resigned effective March 31, 2016

* Chief operating officer, Michael Mutchler , has left company to pursue other opportunities effective april 8, 2016