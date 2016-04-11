FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FedEx on April 11, 2016 issued EUR 500 mln aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2019
April 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FedEx on April 11, 2016 issued EUR 500 mln aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* On April 11, 2016, FedEx corporation issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2019

* Issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.500 pct notes due 2020 - sec filing

* Issued EUR 750 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.000 pct notes due 2023

* Issued EUR 1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625 pct notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22ooUqs ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
