BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp announces result of borrowing base redetermination
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp announces result of borrowing base redetermination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill barrett corporation announces result of borrowing base redetermination

* Annual borrowing base redetermination of its revolving credit facility maturing in April 2020

* Bank group has set a borrowing base of $335 million , an 11 pct reduction from previous borrowing base of $375 million

* Has set a borrowing base of $335 million, an 11 pct reduction from previous borrowing base of $375 million

* Bill barrett corp says there were no changes to terms or conditions of facility

* Facility has $335 million of commitments and there are currently no borrowings outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

