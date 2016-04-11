FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining starts construction of Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine
April 11, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining starts construction of Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour mining starts construction of its Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine

* Hounde Project expected to increase group’s production to about 900,000 ounces per year

* Houndé Project is expected to deliver average production of 190,000 ounces per year over a 10-year mine life

* Initial capital cost is estimated at $328 million, inclusive of $47 million for owner-mining fleet

* Implemented a short-term gold revenue protection program to secure and de-risk necessary cash flows for Hounde Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

