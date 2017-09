April 11 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG :

* FY total revenues remained at a high level in 2015: 83.8 million euros ($95.57 million) (2014: 94.9 million euros)

* In 2015 a net profit for year (after taxes) of 20.7 million euros (2014: 22.4 million euros) was realized

* Dividend proposal is 4.0 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)