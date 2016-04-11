FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme
April 11, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions sign partnership to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme

* Agreement signed on 6 April to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme during Q2 2016

* Initial capital of 100 million euros ($114.39 million) shared equally between Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions

* Foncière Développement Tourisme will open up the capital to other investors, with the aim of rising 500 million euros

* Foncière Développement Tourisme aims to increase tourist accommodation capacity in France

Source text: bit.ly/20v3yIz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

