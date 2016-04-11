FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Airlines says mainline CASM excluding special items is expected to be up about 3 pct to 5 pct in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines says mainline CASM excluding special items is expected to be up about 3 pct to 5 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016

* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015 - sec filing

* Full year domestic capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent year-over-year

* International capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent in 2016 versus. 2015

* In 2016, company expects to take delivery of 55 mainline aircraft

* In 2016, company expects to add 49 regional aircraft

* As of march 31, 2016, company had approximately $853 million of share repurchase authorizations remaining through end of 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc sees FY capital expenditures of $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Xqz3l6 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.