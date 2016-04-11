BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license agreement with MoMedia TV

April 11 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes license agreement with MoMedia TV Ltd, a company based in London, for the communication and exploitation of a number of programs produced or distributed by Mondo TV on pay digital platforms, like Netflix, iTunes, Amazon and Google

* The agreement will have a three years duration and allows the exploitation on the aforementioned platforms in USA, Canada, UK and Australia, Germany and Scandinavian countries