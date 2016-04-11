FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license agreement with MoMedia TV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license agreement with MoMedia TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes license agreement with MoMedia TV Ltd, a company based in London, for the communication and exploitation of a number of programs produced or distributed by Mondo TV on pay digital platforms, like Netflix, iTunes, Amazon and Google

* The agreement will have a three years duration and allows the exploitation on the aforementioned platforms in USA, Canada, UK and Australia, Germany and Scandinavian countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

