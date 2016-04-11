FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amyris announces $5 mln equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
#Funds News
April 11, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amyris announces $5 mln equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris creates program to reduce the cost and increase access to leading malaria treatment

* Announced signing of a stock purchase agreement for a $5-million equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

* Investment is to fund a program to further reduce cost of one of world’s leading malaria treatments

* Program will focus on continued production of high-quality and secure supplies of Artemisinic Acid and Amorphadiene

* Says Gates Foundation agreed to purchase approximately $5 million of Amyris common stock at $1.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

