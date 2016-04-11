FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Dawn says Candlestick Park Investments entered sale of rental enterprise agreement
April 11, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-African Dawn says Candlestick Park Investments entered sale of rental enterprise agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd :

* Disposal of rental enterprise by Candlestick Park Investments Proprietary Limited

* Candlestick Park Investments Proprietary Limited entered into a sale of rental enterprise agreement with SJJMC Property Proprietary Limited or its nominee

* In terms of agreement, purchase price for rental enterprise shall be an amount, in aggregate, of 32.5 million rand

* Based on terms of settlement agreement, Afdawn expects to receive proceeds of 8.7 million rand as a result of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

