April 11 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA approves new drug for chronic lymphocytic leukemia in patients with a specific chromosomal abnormality

* Approved Venclexta (Venetoclax) for treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have chromosomal abnormality called 17P deletion

* Granted Venclexta application breakthrough therapy designation, accelerated approval for patients with CLL who have chromosomal abnormality