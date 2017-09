April 11 (Reuters) -

* Thai International Airways to likely book a net profit in 2016 for the first time in four years says Co’s President Charamporn Jotikasthira - Nikkei

* Thai International to likely book profit in 2016 due to restructuring programs like job cuts, so-called asset impairment loss on aircraft - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1UVUXiz (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)