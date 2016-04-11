FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kanebo Cosmetics seeks to to sell 40 billion yen of Kate products in 2020 - Nikkei
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kanebo Cosmetics seeks to to sell 40 billion yen of Kate products in 2020 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Kanebo Cosmetics seeks to double sales of Kate makeup brand by introducing it to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore while boosting merchandising in China - Nikkei

* Kanebo Cosmetics, unit of Tokyo-based Kao aims to sell 40 billion yen ($369 million) of kate products in 2020, twice as much as in 2014 - nikkei

* In China, Kanebo will seek outlets for the brand at centrally located drugstores in major cities such as Nanjing And Guangzhou - Nikkei

* Kanebo also will release Kate products exclusively for china's e-commerce market - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1N4BU2D)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.