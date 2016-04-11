BRIEF-Kanebo Cosmetics seeks to to sell 40 billion yen of Kate products in 2020 - Nikkei

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Kanebo Cosmetics seeks to double sales of Kate makeup brand by introducing it to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore while boosting merchandising in China - Nikkei

* Kanebo Cosmetics, unit of Tokyo-based Kao aims to sell 40 billion yen ($369 million) of kate products in 2020, twice as much as in 2014 - nikkei

* In China, Kanebo will seek outlets for the brand at centrally located drugstores in major cities such as Nanjing And Guangzhou - Nikkei

* Kanebo also will release Kate products exclusively for china's e-commerce market - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1N4BU2D)